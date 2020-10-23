Ballia/Deoria (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Friday said his party would win the assembly bypolls in all seven seats on the basis of the work done by its government.

"BJP will win by-elections in all the seven assembly seats based on its work and leadership. The situation is very good. We have the blessings of the people and hard work of our workers with us," he told reporters in Deoria.

Addressing a gathering after the ground-breaking ceremony of Shri Krishna Kripa Dham temple in Kathauda village in Ballia, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for villages and farmers taking inspiration from Lord Krishna and Lord Ram.

Bairia MLA Surendra Singh, who has been served a notice over his statements supporting the main accused in the Durjanpur village shootout leading to the death of one person, was also present at the event.

The state unit chief did not respond to questions on the notice to the MLA.

The assembly bypolls will be held on November 3.

The seven seats are Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr Sadar, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani.

