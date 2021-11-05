Lucknow, Nov 5 (PTI) Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh constituted a joining committee of the party on Friday.

Senior Brahmin leader and former state unit chief Laxmikant Bajpai has been appointed as the panel's president, a statement said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma have been made members of the committee along with vice president Daya Shankar Singh, it added.

