Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended wishes to students appearing in the board examination of High School and Intermediate and advised them to treat the exams as a natural part of daily routine.

Taking to X, CM Yogi said that the student should participate in the exams with full confidence, patience and full potential.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray Meet at Wedding Function in Mumbai Sparks Speculation of Rapprochement Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Body Elections.

"Hearty congratulations to all the students appearing in the UP Board 10th and 12th class exams! All of you should participate in this festival of examination with full confidence, patience and full potential. Try your best to treat the exam as a natural part of your daily routine. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati be upon all of you. May you all be successful; many good wishes for this!" CM Yogi wrote on X.

UP Board's High School and Intermediate examination began today and will continue till March 12. UP Minister Gulab Devi inspected the arrangements at Jubilee Girls Inter College in Lucknow.

Also Read | Fight Against Obesity: PM Narendra Modi Invites 10 Prominent Personalities To Spread Awareness About Healthy Food Consumption.

MoS (Independent charge) of Secondary Education Gulab Devi motivated the students and monitored the security arrangement to ensure the smooth organisation of the exams.

Speaking with ANI, Gulab Devi said, "I encouraged the students who are appearing for the exam, as they are usually a little nervous, and motivated them to perform better in the exam. We have set up a control room that monitors the examination centres set up in every college and school in the district...we have made proper arrangements."

Over 5 Lakh students are set to take their High School and Intermediate examinations. To ensure the fair conduct of the exams the state has established a state-level control room to monitor all 8140 exam centres across Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Director and Control Room Incharge, Ram Shankar on Sunday, spoke about the significance of the initiative, saying, "This control room is connected to all the 8140 exam centres in the state and their control room. We can monitor any exam centre in the state from here. This will maintain the fair conduct of exams."

The UP Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 this year will take place with the newly enforced Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 in place.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Gulab Devi stated, "Just like the previous years, we will ensure cheating-free (board) exams. This time, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 has been passed - under this, there is a provision of Rs 1 cr fine and life imprisonment for 'cheating mafias'."

She also noted that nearly 54.5 lakh UP Board students are expected to appear for their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this time.

"Approx 54 lakh 50 thousand students - including 10th and 12th are expected to appear for the examinations... The examinations will start on February 24 and the last exam will be held on March 12," Gulab Devi said. She also said that the conduct of the statewide examinations will be centrally monitored from Lucknow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)