Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The body of one of the two men who went missing after their car plunged into the Mundakheda canal on January 8 was recovered on Monday, police said.

The man has been identified as Arpit Sharma (29) from Anand Vihar in the Kotwali Nagar area. Efforts are underway to locate the other man, officials said.

Also Read | Tirupati Temple Fire: Blaze Erupts in Laddu Prasadam Distribution Area at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said on the night of January 8, a Swift car with two men on board fell into the Mundakheda canal in Kotwali Nagar area.

A joint search and rescue operation involving State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local divers was launched immediately, he said.

Also Read | Train Robbery: GRP Arrests 2 for Stealing Phones and Jewellery of Passengers on Express and Mumbai Local Trains.

On Monday, it was informed that a body had been found in the Khurja Nagar area. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action is underway, he added.

Regarding the investigation, Kumar said, "CCTV footage and statements from locals have been collected. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident in which the vehicle fell into the canal."

The search operation for the second man, Anirudh, is ongoing, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)