Tirumala, January 13: A fire broke out in the area where laddu prasadam was distributed at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh, leading to panic among the crowd. According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Joint Executive Officer, Venkaiah Chowdary, the fire broke out at counter number 47 due to a short circuit in the UPS system connected to the computer.

Fire Breaks out Laddu Distribution Centre of Tirupati Temple

"The staff immediately rushed to the spot and made efforts to bring the flames under control," he said. No casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited.

