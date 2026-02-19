Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said the ongoing legislative assembly budget session is being run successfully and hit out at the Samajwadi Party over its delegation's visit to the Election Commission, alleging that the party has already conceded defeat in the 2027 elections and is preparing excuses.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Maurya highlighted the importance of the budget session and the government's focus on comprehensive development across all departments.

"This session is being run very successfully, and the budget session deals with all the important subjects, discussion on the Governor's speech, budget and presentation of departmental budgets. The objective behind presenting the departmental budgets is that the state should develop through all the departments, and our government is dedicated to development," said Deputy CM.

The UP legislative assembly budget session includes detailed presentations of departmental budgets, allowing for scrutiny and discussion of expenditure and development plans across various ministries and departments of the state government.

When asked about the Samajwadi Party's recent delegation's visit to the Election Commission. Maurya dismissed their concerns and alleged that the party was preparing excuses for an anticipated defeat in 2027.

"Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party have already lost the 2027 elections... They are preparing the script for what charges they will file after losing the 2027 elections," said Maurya.

He further said that the directives issued by the Election Commission are not only for the BJP, but for all political parties.

"Whatever directives issued by the Election Commission are not only specific to the BJP, but for all political parties. The SP does not have workers, but rather goons and criminals. The BJP has workers. Our workers are working, while the SP workers are committing hooliganism," Maurya added.

Deputy CM's sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party comes amid heightened political tension in Uttar Pradesh, with both parties gearing up for the 2027 assembly elections. (ANI)

