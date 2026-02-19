BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 19: Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Raebareli, including its Centre of Excellence for Novel Drug Delivery Systems (CoE-NDDS). The MoU was signed at the Department of Pharmaceuticals in the presence of Shri Manoj Joshi, IAS, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals.

Also present at the MoU signing ceremony were Shri Awadhesh Kumar Choudhary, Senior Economic Advisor, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and Ms. Anugraha P, Director, Department of Pharmaceuticals.

The MoU establishes a framework to strengthen academic and research collaboration in areas such as pharmaceutical technologies, novel drug delivery systems, joint research initiatives, academic exchange, and capability-building programmes.

As part of this MoU, Boehringer Ingelheim will support NIPER Raebareli by enabling access to opnMe®, which is Boehringer Ingelheim's open science portal, designed to connect with researchers and institutions to accelerate scientific progress and enable innovation in healthcare. The partnership will also explore opportunities for symposia, conferences, short-term courses, and scholar engagement, helping strengthen learning, research, and scientific exchange.

Meenal Gauri, Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India, said, "India is entering an important phase in its pharmaceutical journey, moving from scale-led growth to innovation-led impact. At Boehringer Ingelheim, we believe progress in healthcare is accelerated when industry, academia, and public institutions come together. This MoU with NIPER Raebareli reflects our commitment to strengthening scientific capability and supporting collaborations that can contribute to better health outcomes for patients and communities."

Prof. Shubhini A. Saraf, Director, NIPER Raebareli, added, "This MoU supports our vision of advancing pharmaceutical education and research while enabling opportunities for students and researchers to contribute to areas of emerging importance such as novel drug delivery systems and community health solutions. We look forward to working with Boehringer Ingelheim to create meaningful opportunities for students and researchers and to contribute to India's innovation ecosystem."

India's healthcare and innovation priorities are evolving rapidly. The Government of India is actively supporting the transition of the country's pharmaceutical sector from being predominantly volume-driven and generic-led, to becoming a more innovation-led, high-value, and research-driven ecosystem, supported by policy focus, infrastructure development, and stronger industry-academia collaboration as part of the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

By strengthening the bridge between academic research and industry expertise, this partnership aims to contribute to the development of future-ready scientific talent and research pathways that can support more effective, accessible, and patient-centric healthcare solutions over time.

