Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Kanpur Municipal Corporation along with the district administration on Saturday carried out a demolition drive over the illegal properties of a person named Mohammad Asif alias Pappu Smart who is allegedly booked in several cases of murder, loot and extortion, informed officials.

"Kanpur Municipal Corporation along with district administration carried out a demolition drive over the illegal properties of one Mohammad Asif alias Pappu Smart. Several cases including murder, loot and extortion are registered against him," officials told ANI.

Meanwhile, a demolition drive is also being conducted at various places in Delhi since April 1.

Recently, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Kalyanpuri area. As the drive started, Aam Admi Party (AAP) workers led by MLA Kuldeep Kumar staged a protest.

The MLA claimed that the DDA was running the drive illegally since people have valid documents in their possession. Police detained MLA Kuldeep Kumar and others for obstructing the exercise.

Delhi government on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over the bulldozer drive in the national capital starting from April 1.

Earlier this month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ran bulldozers in several areas including Shaheen Bagh, New Friends Colony, Khyala, Vishnu Garden and Madanpur Khadar.

Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried out a demolition drive in the Jahangirpuri area. (ANI)

