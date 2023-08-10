Meerut (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A businessman was killed while his wife was seriously injured when they resisted attempts by two alleged robbers who had broken into their house here on Wednesday to carry out a loot, police said.

Both the vitims were rushed to a hospital where Jain succumbed to injuries while his wife is undergoing treatment, police said. The two accused fled with cash and jewellery, they said.

Also Read | PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: People of Country Have No Confidence in Congress, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two accused allegedly entered the house of businessman Dhan Kumar Jain (70) in Brahmpuri area at around 8 am and started looting, police said.

When Jain protested, the duo shot him and also fired at his wife Anju (65) when she tried to grab one of them, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Cabbie Driver, Who Assaulted Woman for Boarding His Cab Mistakenly, Arrested by Police; Blames Her 'Rudeness'.

They accused remained in the house for about an hour and then fled with cash and jewellery, he said.

The accused reached the house on a motorcycle wearing helmets and the details of the looted goods have been sought from the relatives, he said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tried to corner the state government over the incident.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Yadav said "The murder of a businessman in Meerut by entering his house, looting and murderous attack on his wife is a heart-wrenching and extremely terrifying incident."

"Recession during the BJP government, corruption of officials, collection of donations by the ruling party and above all, the fear of criminals have completely killed the business in UP," Yadav said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)