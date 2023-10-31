Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, decided to take back the building and land of Murtaza Higher Secondary School, given on lease by the Secondary Education Department to Maulana Mohammad Jauhar Trust in Rampur.

The Yogi government gave its approval to this proposal on Tuesday during the Cabinet meeting held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

The Yogi administration took action against the Jauhar Trust and reclaimed the land for violating the conditions of the lease agreement. It is noteworthy that the land had been leased out to the Trust for 30 years.

Giving information about the decisions of the cabinet, the state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that this land was given on lease to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur for 30 years at the rate of only Rs 100 per year, adding that the government has now decided to reclaim the land from the Trust.

In connection with the violation of the terms of the lease deed related to the land given to Jauhar Trust, District Magistrate Rampur formed a four-member inquiry committee. After reviewing the report sent by this committee following an investigation, the government decided to reclaim the land and building.

The ownership of this 41,181-square-foot land will be transferred back to the Secondary Education Department by the state government, said officials.

In 2007, during the Samajwadi Party regime, the office of the District School Inspector and Basic Education Officer in Rampur, situated within Murtaza Higher Secondary School, was leased to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust for a duration of 30 years.

According to the ruling BJP, rather than following the prescribed procedure of leasing it at an annual premium rate of Rs 100, as stipulated by the Government Grant Act, the then government decided to lease it out to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust Rampur for the same 30-year period, but at an annual rent of Rs 100. (ANI)

