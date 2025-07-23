Chandausi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Chandausi Circle Officer in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Anuj Chaudhary, has set up a camp in the area to provide basic amenities for the devotees (Kanwariyas) coming back from Haridwar during their yatra.

Speaking to ANI, Anuj Chaudhary emphasised that the camp has all the basic facilities, including food and medical care.

"The camp has been running for 3-4 days for all the devotees who are bringing the sacred water from Haridwar. Those who require medical attention, facilities have been provided. Arrangements for refreshments, drinking water, and medicines have been made for all of them here. This deployment has been there since the last 10 to 12 days. There is a separate deployment both inside and outside the temple premises, with cameras also installed. The route has also been diverted from the side from which the Kanwariyas are coming," CO Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, the administration in Bulandshahr has mounted a multi-layered security operation to ensure a peaceful and seamless passage for the pilgrims.

With all pilgrimage routes now mapped into zones and sectors, and surveillance stepped up, officials say they are leaving no stone unturned to maintain order during one of the largest religious gatherings in northern India.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged Kanwar yatris to expose elements masquerading as hooligans who aim to defame the holy yatra and inform the administration immediately.

CM Adityanath warned that strict action will be taken against miscreants who try to disrupt the peace and harmony during the yatra.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Adityanath said, "A few elements are making continuous attempts to harm and defame fervour and devotion. Even on social media platforms and even in person, such attempts are trying to defame Kanwar Yatra. It is also the responsibility of every Kanwar Sangh to expose all such elements masquerading as hooligans to defame this holy Yatra of Lord Shiv. Do not let them join you and inform the administration immediately. I appeal to all kanwariyas and everyone to understand others' problems too."

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion.

'Sawan' holds a special place in Hindu mythology. Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month.

This year, Sawan month commences from July 11 and will conclude on August 9. (ANI)

