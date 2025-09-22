Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): In Uttar Pradesh (UP), 127 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) have failed to submit their election expenditure reports, prompting the Chief Electoral Officer to issue a show-cause notice.

This action underscores the Election Commission of India's (ECI) emphasis on transparency in electoral funding.

According to an official notice, the notices were issued on the instructions of the Election Commission of India. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer stated that the concerned parties, registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, have not submitted their annual audited accounts for the last three financial years (2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24).

It further noted that despite participating in various elections over the past six years--from 2019 till date--the parties had failed to file election expenditure reports within the prescribed period of 75 days for Assembly elections and 90 days for Lok Sabha elections, as mandated by ECI guidelines.

The release said, "It is hereby informed that 127 Registered Political Parties (RUPPs) of the State of Uttar Pradesh, registered with the Election Commission of India under the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, have not submitted their Annual Audited Accounts for the last three financial years (2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24) by the due date and the said Registered Political Parties (RUPPs) have participated in various elections held in the last 06 years from the year 2019 till date, but have not filed the Election Expenditure Report within the stipulated time period i.e. within 75 days in case of Assembly elections and within 90 days in case of Lok Sabha elections, as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, New Delhi vide letter No. 56/2025/PPS-III dated 19.09.2025. In this regard, "Show Cause Notice" has been issued to the parties on behalf of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)

