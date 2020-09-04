Lucknow, Sep 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the social ill of malnutrition among children should be eradicated and advocated special care of mothers' health.

This is the key to make a healthy Uttar Pradesh which requires participation of every citizen, he said reviewing the preparations of the National Nutrition Month-2020' commencing September 7.

He spoke to parents of some of the most malnourished children through video conferencing, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister directed all departments concerned to make concerted efforts to take Uttar Pradesh to the top in the country as far as nutrition is concerned and recalled how pro-active endeavours had helped control the menace of encephalitis in Gorakhpur and its surrounding areas.

He said no such drive can be successful without public participation and asked the official machinery to connect people's representatives, mediapersons, voluntary organisations and social workers with this drive to make it a public movement.

Adityanath also spoke of setting up 'Nutri Gardens' to encourage growing of fruits, vegetables and medicinal plants.

