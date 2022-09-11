Noida, Sep 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday evening reached Greater Noida and reviewed preparations for the World Dairy Summit-2022, which is starting from Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the global event, which has been taking place in India since 1974 and will have participants from around 50 countries, according to officials.

"The chief minister did a thorough site inspection of the helipad, exhibition hall and the main venue of the auditorium. After that, while meeting with the police administration, Indian Dairy Federation and other officials concerned, he said it was a matter of pride for UP to be hosting the event," an official statement read.

"He said stakeholders from about 46 countries are participating in the event and a large number of foreign dignitaries will be participating, too, as he instructed officials to ensure that the visiting foreign guests be able to participate in the programme with ease," it added.

During the inspection, Adityanath was briefed about the programme by officials of Indian Dairy Federation and National Dairy Development Board, according to the statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y and Police Commissioner Alok Singh also apprised the chief minister of the preparations of the local administration and police, respectively, it added.

The International Dairy Federation's World Dairy Summit is an annual meeting of the global dairy sector, bringing together approximately 1,500 participants from all over the world.

The participant profile includes CEOs and employees of dairy processing companies, dairy farmers, suppliers to the dairy industry, academicians, and government representatives.

