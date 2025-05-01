Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the central government's decision to include caste-based data in the upcoming national census, calling it a historic move taken in the collective interest of 140 crore citizens.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he described the move as a "decisive initiative" to ensure proper recognition and participation of marginalised, backward, and neglected communities in government schemes.

Sharing his views on his official social media handles, the chief minister said, "The decision by the Central Cabinet Committee on Public Affairs (CCPA) under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include caste-based data in the upcoming census is unprecedented and commendable. It is a historic step towards turning the ideals of social justice and data-driven governance into reality."

He added that this step will not only aid in the better implementation of government schemes, but also ensure inclusion of every section of society into the mainstream of development.

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

