Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday along with his ministerial colleagues watched the film 'The Kerala Story' at the Lok Bhavan here.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary as well as school children were among those present for the screening of the film, which triggered a row, with opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC, saying its based on false claims and will create communal divisions.

Also Read | Lokayukta Raid in Madhya Pradesh: 50 Foreign Breed Dogs, Rs 30 Lakh TV Set, 10 Luxury Cars Found at Woman Assistant Engineer Hema Meena's House.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, "The Kerala Story" shows how some women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The film was released on May 5.

While West Bengal, where the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is in power, banned the movie after three days of its screening in theatres, Tamil Nadu has not banned the film but the exhibitors have withdrawn from cinema halls owing to security concerns.

Also Read | Drugs-on-Cruise Case: Rs 50 Lakh Paid to NCB To Save Aryan Khan; CBI Lodges Case Against Sameer Wankhede, Four Others.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Watched the film 'The Kerala Story' at a special screening today with honourable members of my cabinet. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people associated with this film!"

Pratibha, a student, said, "It was a wonderful experience (watching the film) and we should not blindly believe anyone."

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh after watching the film claimed that it is based on true events and it showed how teenage girls are being lured, then brainwashed and pushed into wrong things.

"They are taken to other countries and it is impossible to return from there. They are tortured over there and are forced to work for terrorist organisations," he said and added that if anyone dares to do any such thing in Uttar Pradesh, strict action will be taken against them.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Jails and Homeguards Dharmveer Prajapati said that every child should watch this movie. He also said that parent's should give time to their children and listen to their problems.

Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad said strict laws should be made in the country to deal with such incidents. The movie should be made tax free everywhere and people should take care of their children, he said.

On Tuesday, the chief minister had said that the Uttar Pradesh government will make "The Kerala Story" tax-free in the state. The announcement came days after the Madhya Pradesh government said it will give tax-free status to the film in the state.

"'The Kerala Story' to be made tax free in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath had earlier said on his official Twitter handle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)