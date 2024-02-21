Noida, Feb 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered formation of a committee to look into the issues of Gautam Buddh Nagar farmers protesting against the local Noida and Greater Noida authorities, officials said.

The late night announcement comes ahead of local farmers' groups' threat of foot march to Delhi to press for their demands, after a failed attempt to go to Delhi on February 8. The farmers groups are demanding increased compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by the local authorities and NTPC in the past.

Also Read | Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts After Tanker Overturns on Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Valsad District (Watch Video).

The committee, to be headed by the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council, will discuss the issues concerning the farmers protesting against the local authorities and then submit its report to the government, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said.

The divisional commissioner and the district magistrate will be members in the committee while the Chief Executive Officers of the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Authority will provide necessary support to the committee, according to an official statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Gujarat on February 22, To Gift Development Projects Worth Rs 44,000 Crore.

"The report will have to be presented to the state government within the time limit set by the committee, formed on the instructions of the chief minister to resolve the problems of farmers," the statement added.

The District Magistrate said that to resolve the demands of the farmers affected by the NTPC, Dadri project, a high-level committee of NTPC will talk to the affected farmers/interested persons and ensure a solution.

This committee will be headed by Director (HR) NTPC, New Delhi DK Patel, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)