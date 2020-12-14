Lucknow, Dec 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the exchange of memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the Power Grid Corporation of India for creating virtual ICUs in six medical colleges of the state.

"The CM while addressing a gathering at the 37th foundation day of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) announced the exchange of the MoUs," the SGPGI said.

Adityanath said telemedicine facility is "the need of the hour" to combat pandemics like COVID-19.

"The WHO has also acknowledged the health infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh in fighting COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"A medical institute of the stature of SGPGI must lay emphasis on research, whether clinical or basic," he added.

