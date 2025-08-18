Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a three-day international cyber forensics summit and flagged off 75 mobile forensic vans, one for each district. He highlighted the expansion of forensic labs, strengthened cyber capabilities, rapid crime detection by UP Police, and inaugurated the Advanced DNA Diagnostics Lab, AI and Robotics Lab, and Atal Library.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi highlighted the significant expansion of forensic infrastructure in the state. "Before 2017, there were only four forensic labs in the state. Today, we have 12 forensic labs ready, with six under construction. Since July 2024, following the implementation of BNS, we have made it mandatory that forensic evidence is required for crimes committed more than seven years ago. To ensure this is limited not just to an announcement, we are flagging off 75 new mobile forensic vans for 75 districts of the state," he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the state's efforts to strengthen cyber capabilities.

"We are aiming to build a cyber headquarters in the state. In Operation Sindoor, we witnessed cyber warfare. We inaugurated the Advanced DNA diagnostics lab and the AI and Robotics technology lab here today. Atal Library was also inaugurated today. We have to prepare according to future challenges," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi further lauded the efficiency of the UP Police in keeping pace with changing times. " Today, criminals are caught within 24-48 hours of committing a crime. The UP Police have achieved this. We must prepare according to the demands of changing times. Today, the criminals fear the law and the policy of zero tolerance towards crime."

He added, "At one point, this land, which belongs to UP Police and is the site of this institute, was controlled by the land mafia. Upon reviewing the file of this case, the person who had held the land came forward and offered to return it. I told them that this is not a favour, and he has to return the land to UP Police." (ANI)

