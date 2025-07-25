Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the grievances of around 200 people in a 'Janta Darshan' program held today at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi also vowed to address every public grievance.

This program is a regular feature of his governance model, designed to swiftly resolve public complaints. The 'Janta Darshan' program reflects the government's commitment to citizen-centric governance and its resolve to address public grievances in a timely and effective manner.

CM Yogi Adityanath, during his second consecutive Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur, assured people of swift and fair redressal. Interacting with attendees seated in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at the Gorakhnath temple complex, he emphasised that addressing public concerns is a top priority, directing officials to act promptly and sensitively, warning that any negligence would not be tolerated.

CM Yogi walked up to each attendee, patiently hearing their concerns and assuring them of justice. He directed officials to act swiftly on all applications, reiterating that public welfare is his government's top priority. Stressing the importance of compassion in governance, he instructed officials to ensure that no one is denied justice.

Several individuals sought financial help for medical treatment, to which the Chief Minister assured full government support and ordered prompt preparation and submission of cost estimates for immediate relief. Several women attended the Janata Darshan with their children. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affectionately interacted with the children, offering chocolates and blessing them with wishes for a bright and prosperous future.

Visuals from the event showed CM Yogi interacting directly with citizens and issuing instructions to officials to take swift action on the matters raised.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Shravan Shivratri, the Chief Minister performed Rudrabhishek at the ancient Mansarovar Temple in Andhiyari Bagh on Wednesday. CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth RS 253 crore in Gorakhpur.

CM Yogi also inaugurated the state's first Urban Flood Management Cell and Early Warning System.

Addressing the public, the Uttar Pradesh CM noted Gorakhpur's impressive performance in the Swachh Survekshan awards.

"Earlier, we gave a target to Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation during the Shivratri of Shravan month. The target for Gorakhpur was to come in the top ten in its category of the Swachhata Survey in India. I appreciate the whole team of the Municipal Corporation, which has sanitation workers, councillors, and cleanliness committees," CM Yogi said.

Earlier today, a grand Tiranga Yatra was organised in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow to celebrate the city's third-place ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, showcasing its remarkable progress in cleanliness and waste management. (ANI)

