Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined devotees at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur to celebrate the festival of Holi.

The Chief Minister participated in singing traditional 'phag songs' and performed puja and aarti at the site of Holika Dahan within the temple premises, marking the beginning of the vibrant Holi festivities.

In a similar spirit, several BJP leaders enthusiastically celebrated the Holi festival, embracing the festival of colours.

In the historic city of Varanasi, also known as Kashi, people are joyously marking the occasion with vibrant festivities.

Visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur show similar scenes of exuberance as locals partake in the celebrations.

In Vrindavan, devotees gathered outside Prem Mandir to rejoice in the spirit of Holi, while in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, people applied gulaal and danced to commemorate the festival.

The festival of Holi has begun across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil."

In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

The festival of colors also follows a Hindu mythology, where Demon King Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Bishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahalad. (ANI)

