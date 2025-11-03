Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered officials to carry out relief work in all affected districts of the state due to the rainfall.

The CM ordered the District Magistrates to survey the affected areas and keep a close watch on the relief operations. He also directed that the immediate distribution of relief funds be ensured for those affected by the disaster.

CM Yogi has ordered the conduct of surveys to assess crop damage and send detailed reports to the government, so that further necessary action can be taken.

Apart from providing relief to rainfall-affected farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government earlier announced an increase of Rs 30 per quintal in sugarcane prices for the 2025-26 crushing season, in a major decision benefiting millions of sugarcane farmers in the key growing state.

Under the new rates, early varieties of sugarcane will be priced at Rs 400 per quintal, while normal varieties will be priced at Rs 390 per quintal.

The increase is projected to bring an additional Rs 3,000 crore in payments to sugarcane farmers across the state. This decision of hiking sugarcane price reflects the state government's consistent policy of ensuring farmers receive remunerative returns for their produce.

Since 2017, the Yogi government has raised sugarcane support prices four times a record they say has not been matched in the past decade.

According to official data, sugarcane farmers have received payments worth Rs 290,225 crore over the last eight and a half years, compared to Rs 147,346 crore disbursed between 2007 and 2017. Uttar Pradesh, which operates 122 sugar mills, now ranks second in the country in sugar production.

The state's sugar sector -- once crippled by mismanagement -- has been revived through what the government describes as transparent and investor-friendly policies.

The industry has attracted Rs 12,000 crore in new investment, leading to the establishment of four new sugar mills, the restarting of six closed units, and capacity expansion at 42 existing mills, the state government said. (ANI)

