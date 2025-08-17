Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Regency Hospital at Medical College Road in Gulharia, Gorakhpur.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the hospital has "the biggest ICU to date," mentioning its 80-bed ICU capacity and noted that the hospital will benefit over five crore people.

Also Read | 'Elvish Yadav Ruined Many Homes by Promoting Betting': 'Bhau Gang' Claims Responsibility for Firing at YouTuber's Gurugram House.

"The 80-bed ICU is the biggest ICU to date. You will see in the entire hospital how all precautions have been taken, which often leads to the spread of infection. If attention is not paid to any hospital, then it can become a medium of infection. This superspeciality hospital will become an excellent centre of health care for the five crore population of this region. There is no doubt about that.

CM Yogi further highlighted that the hospital will give an ease of access to high-quality facilities in Gorakhpur, for which the common man has to go to cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Chennai.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains-Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert in State From August 16 to 21; Check IMD Forecast.

"Regency Hospital started its journey from Kanpur. Now they have started a chain. The facilities for which the common man has to go to places like Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Chennai will now be available to him in his own district, in his own area. This Regency Hospital is presenting the example of that," CM Yogi said.

On Saturday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Mathura, where he inaugurated 118 projects worth Rs 646 crore and unveiled a Rs 30,000 crore master plan for the holistic development of the Braj region on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

These projects include beautification of Parikrama paths, entrance gates, restoration of kunds facilities for devotees, connectivity, water conservation, and environmental protection. He described the bhajans, kirtans, and Shri Krishna lilas organised in the Panchjanya Auditorium as part of the devotional atmosphere.

According to a press release, while addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said that Mathura reflects 5,000 years of ancient history and devotion.

The Chief Minister announced a new master plan of Rs 30,000 crore for the holistic development of the Braj region. He said this plan will connect pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Gokul with the memories of the Dwapar Yuga.

He said, "Our government is committed to respecting the sentiments of revered saints and enriching the Braj region. We are making possible the works which were once considered impossible."

He also mentioned the ropeway facility in Barsana, calling it a great relief for the elderly. He said, "This is the benefit of development, that we are continuously working for the convenience and safety of devotees".

The Chief Minister noted that India has completed 78 years of independence and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of new resolutions for the centenary in 2047. Referring to the recent 24-hour discussion in the UP Assembly, he said society and government must work together to make Uttar Pradesh prosperous and developed by 2047. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)