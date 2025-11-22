Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the upcoming Magh Mela and offered prayers at the Sangam on Saturday.

Additonally, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also visited Rambagh Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj.

Also Read | Indian Railways Crosses 1 Billion Tonne Freight Loading in FY25-26; Daily Freight Touches 4.4 Tonnes.

Meanwhile, Preparations are underway for a major spiritual gathering, Magh Mela, to be held after the Maha Kumbh near the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

As preparations for Magh Mela intensify, authorities are working around the clock to ready the temporary township that rises each year on the sandy banks of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Measures Under GRAP IV to Be Imposed Under GRAP III as City’s AQI Persists in ‘Very Poor’ Category.

According to Dayanand Prashad, ADM of Apar Meladhikari, labelling work is ongoing across all sectors ahead of the Magh Mela 2025-2026. Teams from the PwD, Jal Nigam, and Electricity Department have been mobilised on-site to carry out their respective tasks. The first holy bath is scheduled for January 3, and all preparations are expected to be completed before then.

"The preparations for Magh Mela 2025-2026 have begun. The water level of the Ganga River is being monitored continuously. Labelling work has begun in all sectors. As soon as the water level of the Ganga River comes down. The work on the settlement of the sectors has also begun. The tenders of all departments have been completed. All departments have been mobilised on the spot to do their work. PwD, Jal Nigam, Electricity Department have been mobilised on the spot to do their work...The tenders of the Mela Pradikaran and other sanitation tenders will be completed soon. All work will be completed by the time of the bath. The first bath is on 3rd January. All preparations will be completed before that and the bath will be completed successfully," Prashad said.

However, the officials faced a significant challenge as stagnant water from the Ganga and Yamuna lingered along the riverbank for an extended period, complicating the layout and planning of the fair. With a heavy turnout expected following the Maha Kumbh, preparations are being scaled up accordingly.

The Magh Mela of Prayag is a 45-day pilgrimage held at the sacred confluence known as the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. This event occurs in the Hindu month of 'Magh,' which generally falls between January and February, and it will begin in the first week of January. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)