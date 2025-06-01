Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended an event on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar in Agra and highlighted her contribution to women's empowerment, farmers and youth.

"Maharani was from the Malwa empire, which covered areas in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh... This event is a celebration of the work she did 250 years ago. She worked for the restoration of temples and India's identity and faith, that's why we are celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata," CM Adityanath said while addressing the gathering in Agra.

Praising her contributions, he said, "Whatever Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar did for women empowerment, for artisans, farmers, youth, security and for saving India's heritage is unforgettable... Inspired by this, today, the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is working to take all the programs forward in a systematic manner," he added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar was also present at the event.

"Today is a day filled with immense pride and emotion for me. I consider myself blessed to be a witness to this historic occasion. On this occasion, we will have to take inspiration and we will have to take a pledge that we will follow her ideals."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the city.

Speaking at the event, he began by paying tribute to 'Maa Bharati' and acknowledging the strength of India's women. He expressed gratitude for the large gathering of sisters and daughters who had come to bless the event, stating that he felt honoured by their presence.

Quoting Devi Ahilyabai, he reiterated that true governance means serving the people and improving their lives. He remarked that today's program embodies her vision and carries forward her ideals. The Prime Minister noted the launch of the Indore Metro, along with the addition of air connectivity for Datia and Satna.

Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered for her people-centric policies, deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected the life of women. She encouraged the education of women and their participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Her contributions were wide-ranging, from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices created by her have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time. (ANI)

