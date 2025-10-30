Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to expedite the construction of the upcoming 'Nausena Shaurya Sangrahalaya' in Lucknow.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, during a meeting with the Department of Culture, the Chief Minister reviewed the project presentation and said the museum will stand as a "living symbol" of the Indian Navy's indomitable courage and India's maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean region.

Highlighting India's deep-rooted maritime heritage, the Chief Minister said that the sea has been the crucible of India's civilisation, and the Indian Navy represents its modern manifestation. This museum will bring that glorious legacy closer to the people.

According to officials, the museum will be designed in the abstract form of a ship, with features like railings, porthole-style windows, and naval architectural elements that lend it a distinctive maritime character. The complex will include an interpretation centre, a central deck, an open-air memorial, thematic walkways, exhibition galleries, fountains, and a light-and-sound arena. The design will focus on energy efficiency, incorporating natural lighting, ventilation, and eco-friendly construction techniques.

Emphasising that the project should be more than a display space, CM Yogi directed that the museum should serve as an "experiential centre" where visitors can feel history come alive through digital, interactive, and immersive technologies. He also instructed that the museum include dedicated exhibits on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, often regarded as the pioneer of India's naval power.

The project will be developed in two major components: the INS Gomati Shaurya Smarak and the Nausena Shaurya Vatika. INS Gomti (F-21), a Godavari-class indigenous missile frigate that served the Indian Navy for 34 years and participated in key operations such as Operation Cactus and Operation Parakram, will be preserved and displayed as part of the museum, allowing visitors to witness its legacy firsthand.

The Nausena Shaurya Vatika will feature the TU-142 aircraft, which served for 29 years in naval reconnaissance and disaster relief missions, and the Sea King SK-42B helicopter. The Chief Minister said this zone will offer young visitors a dynamic learning experience about modern naval missions and technology.

The museum complex will also house a 7D theatre, aircraft carrier landing simulator, warship simulator, submerged Dwarka model, digital water screen show, marine life aquarium, and participatory activities like "Dress Like Your Heroes." Interactive galleries will highlight naval gallantry awards, historic missions, and indigenous defence innovations.

A committee chaired by the Director General of Tourism, comprising representatives from the Maritime Heritage Society, the UP Projects Corporation, and naval experts, has been formed to oversee the project.

The Chief Minister stated that this project will rekindle the pride of the maritime state in Uttar Pradesh, which was once a cultural link between India's coastal trade and the Indian Ocean. He said, "This museum in Lucknow will symbolize not only the valor of the Indian Navy, but also the maritime spirit of India. It will give Uttar Pradesh a new, proud identity on the national tourism map." (ANI)

