Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief and took cognisance of the road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district in which five people, including a child, lost their lives and six others were seriously injured when a car carrying wedding guests overturned and fell into a ditch.

The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

According to a release, the Chief Minister immediately took the injured to the hospital and directed the district administration officials to ensure their proper treatment. He also wished for the injured's speedy recovery.

The incident took place near Bhuppa Purva turn, when an ertiga car returning from a wedding in Kusma village went out of control and met with a fatal accident.

According to the officials, all passengers were returning to Pali village after attending Neeraj's wedding in Patiyanim village.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital, where they were given medical treatment.

Police said that five passengers, including a child, died on the spot due to the impact of the crash, while six people sustained critical injuries.

Circle Officer Shahabad Anuj Kumar confirmed the accident and said, "While returning from the wedding procession, a car lost control and crashed near Police Station Majhila. Police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Five people were declared dead by the doctors. 6 people are being treated in the hospital. Police are carrying out the postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings."

Further, the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the actual cause of the accident. (ANI)

