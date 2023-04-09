Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): According topmost priority to women's welfare, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has been taking dedicated steps to ensure the all-round empowerment and upliftment of women. The government will conduct the marriage of poor daughters belonging to other backward classes with Rs 150 crores.

It is noteworthy that the state government has been allocating funds and providing grants for the marriage of poor daughters of backward classes.

The grant is provided by the State Backward Classes Welfare Department, on applications submitted by any such family belonging to the backward class seeking to avail of the grant amount.

So far, the state government has provided grants of Rs 771 crore to 3,85,514 beneficiaries under the marriage grant scheme.

In the order issued by the department, it has been stated that the benefit of the scheme should be provided under the prescribed rules and following the instructions completely. The officers must inform the government by the 10th of every month that the amount has been spent under this head. Non-compliance with this will be treated as an irregularity. Also, the sanctioned amount will not be used for any other work under any circumstances and the remaining amount will have to be deposited in the treasury at the end of the financial year. In this regard, instructions will be given by the Director Backward Classes Welfare Department to the concerned officers in all the districts and divisions to take necessary action.

To benefit from the scheme, some terms and conditions have been set by the department. It is necessary to follow these conditions while applying. The most essential rule in this is regarding the estimation of the income of the poor.

The annual income of the applicant should be Rs 56460 in urban areas and Rs 46,080 in rural areas. In the application for the department, the age of the groom should be 21 years and the bride should be 18 years. Caste certificates must be attached. Under the scheme, the benefits of the marriage grant can be given to a maximum of two daughters from a family.

In addition, under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, grants are provided by the Social Welfare Department for the marriage of daughters belonging to financially weaker sections. The Social Welfare Department organizes mass marriages and spends Rs 51,000 on each marriage. Earlier this amount was Rs 35,000, which has been increased.

So far, over 2.25 lakh daughters have been married under this scheme. (ANI)

