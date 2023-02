Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers and performed 'Rudrabhishek' in Shri Gorakhnath Temple here on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Taking to Twitter, UP CM said, "Today on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahashivratri'@Gorakhnathmndr, I performed Rudrabhishek according to the rules and regulations. May the blessings of Devadhidev Mahadev always be with all of us. Har Har Mahadev."

Today on the occasion of Mahashivratri, devotees thronged temples across India from Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi to the Shree Lingaraj temple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

'Bhasma Aarti' was also performed at the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, this morning.

Aarti was also performed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees thronged Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur to offer prayers today.

Apart from this, Babulnath Temple in Maharashtra's Mumbai also witnessed devotees' presence.

Everyone offered prayers to Shiva Linga through water, shower petals, fruits etc.

"We have gathered here at the temple of Lord Shankar on the occasion of Mahashivratri to seek his blessings, I come every year," Paresh from Malad said.

"We worship God here with Veda Mantras. This is the glory of Shiva. On the day of Mahashivaratri, the Lord appeared in the form of a Linga and as per the order of the Lord we worship the Linga," a Hindu seer of Babulnath Temple told ANI.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is celebrated across India. Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' are heard in all parts of the country on this day.

A day ahead of the auspicious occasion, 1,100-year-old Shree Lingaraj Temple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was decorated with luminous and decorative lights.

Maha Shivratri, meaning "The Great Night of Shiva", is celebrated with the belief that Lord Shiva performs "Tandava Nrutya" on this very day. The grand festival marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. The duo of Shiva and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power, and togetherness.

Among the famous Lord Shiva shrines of Odisha, Lord Loknath Temple in Puri, Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Lord Dhabaleshwar Temple in Cuttack, Lord Kapileswar Temple in Dhenkanal, Lord Panchalingeswar Temple in Balasore, Baba Akhandalmani Temple in Bhadrak, Ladukeswar Temple in Nayagarh, Gupteswar Temple in Koraput are about thousand years old and attract lakhs of devotees on the auspicious occasion every year. (ANI)

