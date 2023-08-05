Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a high-level review of the work of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department on Saturday.

During the review, the CM observed the department’s presentation and gave several necessary guidelines.

He said, “As per the intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vishwakarma complexes should be built in every village to strengthen the concept of making the villages of the state ‘smart villages.’ Through this, all the arrangements will be made available under one roof for the rural laborers to showcase their talent and provide services. This will also help in making the rural economy self-reliant. By establishing coordination with the Panchayati Raj Department, the work should move quickly in this direction.”

The CM directed the officers to put up displays of ODOP at important places, including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, all major railway stations in UP, Gandhi Ashram, hotels, and accommodation houses of the Tourism department.

The Chief Minister said that along with the display of One District, One Product, arrangements should also be made for its sale at these places.

“ODOP exhibitions and fairs should be organized in every district of the state for one week. Promote ODOP through the Lulu Group and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Further, strengthen the supply chain of ODOP and ensure the availability of products as per demand.”

He has also given instructions to utilize 100 percent of the budget earmarked for ODOP.

While reviewing the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, the Chief Minister directed that other traditional trades should also be identified and included under the scheme as soon as possible. Besides, proper training should be given to the beneficiaries, and they should also be informed about the market related to their trade.

CM Yogi also gave special instructions not to compromise on the quality of the toolkits to be distributed under the scheme.

He directed the officers that on the day the toolkits are distributed to the beneficiaries associated with Vishwakarma Shram Samman, arrangements should be made to provide loans to them at the same time. Beneficiaries associated with Vishwakarma Shram Samman should be linked to online payment services.

The Chief Minister directed officials to develop a portal for trained workers and make their information publicly available, so that the general public can take advantage of the services of the skilled workers and employment opportunities can also be created for them.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that, at present, Common Facility Centers (CFCs) are functioning in seven districts of the state. Apart from this, 7 CFCs will become functional by October and 7 CFCs by February 2024. On the other hand, work is going on at a fast pace for the establishment of CFCs in five other districts. The CM gave instructions to develop CFCs in all the important districts of the state as soon as possible.

The officials apprised the Chief Minister about the preparations for the UP International Trade Show (UP ITS - 2023) to be held in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25.

He said that UP ITS-2023 is an important event. Through this, we have a big opportunity to showcase the excellent art of the state globally. UP ITS - 2023 will prove to be a significant platform for the ODOP of Uttar Pradesh. There should be a regular review of the preparations being made in this regard.

The officials also apprised the Chief Minister in detail about the progress of the work of the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), UP Design Institute, Unity Mall, and Pledge Park. CM Yogi gave instructions to complete all the work in a time-bound manner while maintaining quality. (ANI)

