Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving appointment letters to 71,000 youth recruited across the country through Employment Fairs (Rozgar Mela).

The recipients of appointment letters included hundreds of youths from Uttar Pradesh, who were selected during employment fairs held in different state districts.

Thanking PM Modi on his official Twitter handle, CM Yogi wrote, "Under the guidance of respected PM Modi ji, new opportunities are being created continuously to connect the youth with the development journey of the nation. Many congratulations to more than 71,000 newly selected youths on receiving appointment letters through PM Rozgar Mela! Thank you Prime Minister!"

Notably, these employment fairs were organised at 45 different places across the country, which included Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Moradabad and Gorakhpur districts of UP.

Youths of UP selected through the employment fairs held in these districts received the appointment letters today along with others during the video conferencing of the Prime Minister.

To distribute these appointment letters, Smriti Zubin Irani, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs was present in Lucknow, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, the Union Heavy Industries Minister in Varanasi, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Moradabad, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in Agra and Ajay Kumar, the Union Minister of State in Gorakhpur.

PM Modi on Tuesday laid down the steps taken by his government to boost employment in the country and said that every policy formulated in the last nine years has acted as a "door to generating employment" for the youth.

Addressing the occasion virtually, PM Modi said, "During the last nine years, there has been a great focus towards boosting employment opportunities in the country. Be it building modern infra or rural development, every plan and policy of the government acts as a door to generating employment for the youth."

The Prime Minister highlighted that during his governance, the government has also given priority to making the government recruitment process faster, more transparent and fair.

"Today, the entire process from applying for recruitment to getting results has become online. Interviews for recruitment in Group C and D are also over. The advantage of these efforts is that the possibilities of corruption and nepotism have ended," PM Modi said. (ANI)

