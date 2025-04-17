Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone for the 'largest' night shelter in eastern Uttar Pradesh at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur on Friday, April 18, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The upcoming shelter, designed to accommodate up to 500 individuals, will be built at a cost of Rs 44 crore. The construction is being supported by the Power Grid Corporation of India as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative. CM Yogi will officially kick off the project by performing the ground-breaking ceremony, the statement added.

This facility aims to benefit patients and their attendants who travel from far-flung areas for treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur.

Earlier, CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 91 crores at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur district.

Ahead of this CM has inaugurated a grain-based distillery plant worth Rs 1,200 crore under the super mega project at the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Adityanath said this is not just a Distillery but an ethanol plant. In the first phase, it will produce 350,000 litres of ethanol daily, with plans to increase production to 500,000 litres later on.

The Chief Minister said that ethanol production has increased from 42 lakh litres to 177 crore litres since Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the production of ethanol from surplus sugarcane.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation under the BJP's leadership in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), noting that it has attracted over Rs 15,000 crore in investments, reversing a previous lack of interest in industrial setup. (ANI)

