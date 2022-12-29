Lucknow, Dec 29 (PTI) Days after the Allahabad High Court directed the government to hold urban local body polls without quota for OBCs, Congress on Thursday submitted memorandums addressed to the governor demanding reservation to the backward community in the civic elections.

The memorandums were handed over to the district magistrates across the state by the Congress' backward class wing.

A statement issued by the Congress here said that in Lucknow, a memorandum was submitted through the Lucknow district magistrate by partymen led by Chairman of the Backward Classes Department, Manoj Yadav. According to the statement, hundreds of party workers raised slogans against the state government and demanded holding of urban body elections with reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Through the memorandums, they also warned of a statewide agitation to expose the anti-backward mentality of the government, if the government does not complete the election process as soon as possible after conducting a survey, it said. Yadav has alleged in the memorandum that the Uttar Pradesh government did not intend to hold the civic body elections, and so, through its close ones, it got writs submitted in the high court and other courts to postpone the polls.

The state government on Wednesday appointed a five-member commission on reservation to the OBCs in urban local body elections, a day after the Allahabad High Court quashed its draft poll notification and ordered it to hold the polls without reservation for OBCs.

