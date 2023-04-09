Budaun (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) A head constable here has been booked on the charges of rape, molestation, extortion, blackmail and forced abortion of a woman, officials said on Sunday.

The victim, in her complaint on Monday, alleged that about a year ago head constable Pannalal came to her house with another person and raped her while the other person filmed the act, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says 'Saffron Flag Will Be Unfurled All Over State in 2024' (Watch Video).

The policeman started blackmailing the woman by threatening to upload the video on the internet and extorted Rs 7 lakh from her, the victim said in the complaint.

She also alleged that the constable forced her to abort her pregnancy after the rape, police said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 18th Roza of Ramzan on April 10 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, and Other Cities of India.

Following this, an inquiry was conducted by the circle officer in which prima facie the allegations levelled by the woman were found to be true, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh said in a statement.

An FIR was filed at the Civil Line police station on Sunday and the constable has been suspended with immediate effect, Singh said, adding Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajay Pratap has ordered an investigation into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)