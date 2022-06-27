Noida, Jun 27 (PTI) Four people have been held by the Uttar Pradesh police from Delhi in connection with its ongoing probe over the arrest of a Chinese national who was staying illegally in India since 2020, officials said on Monday.

Among those arrested is Ravi Natwarlal, a key associate and the Indian business partner of Chinese national Xue Fei, who was arrested from a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram on June 13 along with his Indian girlfriend, Petekhrinuo, they added.

Meanwhile, three police personnel in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh were shunted allegedly due to their role in probing the matter linked with Xue Fei and the operations of an illegal luxury club located in Greater Noida's Gharbara village, the officials said.

"Four more people have been arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as Ravi Natwarlal, Pushpendra, Pradeep and Allen, a woman. They were all held from Delhi's Gautam Nagar area," a police official said requesting anonymity.

"Ravi worked as the Indian partner of Xue Fei. He was the director of the nine companies floated by Xue Fei and used to get a monthly emolument for his titular job. Most of the firms floated by Xue Fei were found to be bogus," the official said.

The three other accused -- Pushpendra, Pradeep and Allen -- worked at the illegal club that had Chinese nationals staying in India as its key patrons, according to the official.

Meanwhile, three personnel attached to the Beta 2 police station, including a sub-inspector, were transferred to the police lines over their role in the investigation related to the club, another official said.

An inquiry has also been initiated against the three, which is being monitored by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey, the official added.

Xue Fei, who was staying illegally in a Greater Noida society since 2020 with his Indian girlfriend, was arrested on June 13, close on the heels of the arrest of two more Chinese men who were trying to cross over to Nepal through Bihar but were apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

During inquiry, the two men, who had no valid documents for staying in India, had informed the Sitamarhi police in Bihar that they had stayed with their friend (Xue Fei) in Greater Noida for around two months.

