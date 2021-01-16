Ballia (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Upset over families refusing to accept their relationship, a couple on Saturday attempted suicide and live-streamed the act on Facebook, police said.

Upendra Gaur, a resident of Kulharia village, and his lover went missing on Friday.

"The couple uploaded a video in which they were seen putting something in their mouths from a bottle and talked about jumping into a river," police said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Gaur's motorcycle was recovered near Bhirauli village, police said.

SP Vipin Tada said police are probing the matter and trying to trace the whereabouts of the missing couple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)