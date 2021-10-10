Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A man and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Sunday, police said.

The couple was going towards Muzaffarnagar.

Also Read | BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021Declated At bpssc.bih.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

The car driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Inderpal and Servesh. The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation was underway, they added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death For Remarrying And Having Son in Barmer District; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)