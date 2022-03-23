Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday awarded seven years' imprisonment to a former member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in a case related to taking an arms licence on a fake address.

The court had on Tuesday sent MLC Akshay Pratap Singh to judicial custody.

MP/MLA fast track court judge Balram Das Jaiswal awarded seven years' imprisonment to the ex-MLC and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, government counsel Ramesh Pandey said.

The case was registered against the former MLC in 1997. Singh was held guilty on March 15.

