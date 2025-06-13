Sultanpur (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) A court in Sultanpur has sentenced a 65-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl besides slapping a fine of Rs 20,000 on the offender, an official said on Friday.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Neeraj Kumar Shriwastav on Thursday held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment, special public prosecutor Ramesh Chandra Singh said.

According to the victim's father, the incident took place on February 11, 2024, when his wife had gone to her parents' place, and he left home for work. The father-in-law of the victim's aunt, who reached the girl's house, took her to a forest area and raped her.

The incident took place under the Gosaiganj police station limits, Singh said.

