Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A court here has awarded one-year jail term to Bansgaon BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and a former corporator for stopping a train during a 'rail roko' protest in 2004 that led to delays and cancellations of other trains on the route.

Paswan was an MLA of Samajwadi Party, the then ruling party of Uttar Pradesh, in 2004.

He said he would appeal against the conviction in the high court.

In the order passed on Wednesday, Additional Session Judge Namrata Agarwal sentenced Paswan and former corporator Rajesh Kumar to one year in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on them.

However, the two were later granted bail.

Paswan said, "It was a political 'rail roko' movement of Samajwadi Party and thousands of people were part of it but only two were punished. We'll appeal in the high court and have full faith that we will get justice."

On December 18, 2004, after train number 222 arrived at Nakha Jungle station at 9:33 AM, Paswan and Kumar along with their supporters did not allow it to move ahead, police said.

They vacated the rail track only after the area manager reached the spot and accepted their memorandum, the police said.

The train was standing at the station for about two hours and due to this many other trains on the route were delayed and some cancelled, they added.

An FIR was lodged at RPF Nakha Jungle post on the basis of a complaint lodged by the train guard and driver, the police said.

