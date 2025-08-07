Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused previous governments of failing to ensure the safety of women and businessmen, claiming that both lived in fear under their rule.

Attacking the opposition, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "During the previous governments' tenure, there was anarchy. Neither daughters nor businessmen were safe. Today, both are safe, along with every person in the state, apart from the rioters. Mahakaal is showing the real impact on rioters, and they face decline as Uttar Pradesh progresses towards development."

Addressing a public rally in Sambhal, CM Yogi said, "A lot happened with Sambhal after independence... Congress used to carry out genocide in Sambhal, and the Samajwadi Party, as its disciple, used to cover up their sins and save the murderers..."

Earlier in the day, Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 222 development projects worth Rs 659 crore in Bahjoi, Sambhal district.

While addressing a large public gathering, he spoke on the preservation of Sambhal's religious heritage, historical injustices, and political opponents.

Describing Sambhal as a symbol of Hindu faith, CM Yogi targeted foreign invaders, Congress, and the Samajwadi Party, warning that "those who sin with Sambhal will face severe punishment for their actions."

Yogi Adityanath exposed the historical truth of Sambhal and fiercely attacked the foreign invaders. He stated that there were once 68 pilgrimage sites, 19 holy wells, and 'parikrama' routes in Sambhal, but "foreign barbaric invaders desecrated and destroyed our pilgrimage sites. All the wells and pilgrimage sites were seized. The 24 and 84 Kos Parikrama routes were obstructed. A despicable attempt was made to erase the truth."

Describing this injustice as a "despicable attempt", the Chief Minister stressed that his government will now take responsibility for renovating these 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells.

The Chief Minister, while emphasising the religious significance of Sambhal, stated that this place is a collective 'darshan sthal' of both Hari (Vishnu) and Har (Shiva), where Kalki, the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, will appear.

Citing the Puranas, he mentioned that Sambhal is discussed in the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, Skanda Purana, and Vishnu Purana and will be the center for Lord Kalki's incarnation in Kaliyug. CM Yogi noted that some might find this topic controversial, as individuals with a controversial background often perceive controversy in Hindu traditions. (ANI)

