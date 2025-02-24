Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] February 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday criticised the opposition for making "derogatory remarks" about the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, stating that such comments were an insult to Hindu culture and Indian traditions.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "The Maha Kumbh is a divine and grand event that has been a symbol of spiritual progress. However, the opposition, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have made irresponsible remarks against it. Such statements are not just an insult to the Maha Kumbh but also India and its culture."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 24: Steve Jobs, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayalalithaa - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 24.

He also took a sharp jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his criticism of the government's handling of employment.

"Akhilesh Yadav is calling it a complete failure, alleging that youth are not getting employment. But if anyone is most unemployed, it is the hooligans of the Samajwadi Party criminals, mafia, and rioters. The SP has never been concerned about the unemployed," he told ANI.

Also Read | Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi: Know Eligibility Criteria and How To Apply for Ayushman Card As CM Rekha Gupta Approves Free Medical Treatment in National Capital.

Maurya further added," Those who believe in Indian culture and the sanctity of Maha Kumbh do not accept it." Cases have been registered, and those responsible will face legal consequences. There will be no compromise on such matters, he added.

Meanwhile, Maha Kumbh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna confirmed that 13 FIRs have been filed against 140 social media handles that disseminated misleading content. He also assured that the police have made all necessary arrangements for the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival on February 26, 2025.

A large number of devotees took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Sunday.

The information department of the Uttar Pradesh government reported that as of Sunday, nearly 630 million people had taken the holy dip.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip. The final major bath will take place on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)