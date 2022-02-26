Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh will go to the fifth phase of Assembly polls tomorrow with voting to be held in 61 constituencies, majorly covering the eastern region of the state.

Out of the 61 Assembly seats across 12 districts, the main constituencies include Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Gonda.

There are 692 candidates in the fray for the fifth phase of the election.

Prominent leaders among those in the fray are UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Sirathu assembly segment, Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra from Rampur Khas, Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya from Kunda seat, and UP cabinet ministers Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh.

State's Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the campaign for the fifth phase ended at 6 pm on Friday.

The voting will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm. The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)

