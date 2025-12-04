Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Evening prayers were held on Thursday during the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin, with 'Welcome Putin' spelt out in diyas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for a 2-day state visit.

He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5.

In a rare diplomatic gesture that underscores the strong ties between India and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi Airport today, breaking with standard protocol.

This gesture highlights the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders.

Last time they met, the bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin was on full display at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1.

PM Modi and the Russian President shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President's Aurus Senat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him for the drive.

Upon his arrival in India, Putin received a ceremonial welcome, highlighting the strong ties between India and Russia. Putin's visit to India highlights Russia's efforts to maintain global influence despite Western isolation.

Putin's first India visit since 2021, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, will see a renewed focus on boosting trade, defence cooperation, and energy partnerships. Delhi and Moscow are expected to sign a number of deals during the visit, which comes months after the US increased pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.

He is scheduled to have a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and will lay a wreath at Rajghat.

Putin will then hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House and will issue press statements.

He will then hold a business event. Post the event, Putin is set to hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)

