Banda(UP), Jun 6 (PTI) A retired army officer's wife and daughter allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at their home in Bijli Kheda locality of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Rajeev Pratap Singh said, “Heermani (46), wife of retired serviceman Nankai Prasad, and their daughter Ranjana (19) died allegedly by hanging themselves in their home this morning."

Upon receiving information from neighbours, police arrived at the scene, forced open the door, and recovered the bodies, he said.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the suicides were a result of a domestic dispute. Nankai Prasad, the husband and father, was visiting relatives at the time of the incident," the CO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway.

