Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): A massive broke out at a scrap godown in Raj Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Saturday, said officials.

According to Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer Ghaziabad, no casualties were reported during the incident.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Formation: Eight Congress MLAs Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers During Oath-Taking Ceremony in Bengaluru (See Pics).

Upon receiving the information five fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

Giving details, CFO Ghaziabad said, "After receiving the information of fire in a scrap godown in the Raj Nagar area, three fire tenders from Kotwali fire station and two fire tenders from Vaishali fire station were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Formation 2023: From CM Siddaramaiah to DK Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge, List of Ministers Who Took Oath Today.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said.

He added that the fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)