Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Following continuous heavy rainfall in Varanasi, the ghats were submerged under water and temples were inundated as the level of the River Ganga rose above the danger level on Wednesday.

Residents said that the water level is rising and submerging one step of the ghat each day.

A resident, Sonu Sahani, told ANI, "Water level is rising by one step each day. There were 84 ghats here, and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the Namo Ghat, there are now 85 ghats here. We are in contact with all the ghats, while some roads are blocked. This happens annually, whenever it rains, it causes difficulty for public as they get stuck."

Another local, Lakhan Kumar Sahani, said, "The water is rising one or two steps daily. There is difficulty in watching Ganga Aarti and operating boats."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi was completely submerged, and a nearby temple was inundated. Similarly, Ram Ghat in Prayagraj went underwater as the river continued to swell.

The resident told ANI, "The water level in the river has risen, and this situation will remain for the next two months. This happens every year."

Parts of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing heavy rainfall. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted a heavy rainfall in West Uttar Pradesh from July 8 to 11.

According to a press release by the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) has been recorded at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during July 8-14, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit, Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during July 8-10, West Uttar Pradesh during July 8-11, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh on July 9-10, West Rajasthan during July 12-14, East Rajasthan during July 10-14 with very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on July 8, East Rajasthan on July 11-12, the press release said. (ANI)

