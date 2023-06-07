Lucknow, June 7: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at inside the Lucknow Civil Court on Thursday. According to the police officials, the assailant made his way to the court disguised as a lawyer.

The gangster was accused in the murder of BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi and was brought to court for a hearing. Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva Shot Dead in UP Videos: Miscreant, in Guise of Lawyer, Kills Dreaded Gangster in Lucknow Court.

Watch: Visuals From Lucknow Court

Visuals from the Lucknow court where Sanjeev Jeeva, said to be a close aide of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tm8xJ5vFl8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2023

Jeeva collapsed at the spot after being shot at while a police officer also sustained injuries. Sanjeev Jeeva Murder Videos: Gangster Accused in Murder of BJP Leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi Shot Dead Outside Lucknow Civil Court.

Watch Video: Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead

DCP West and DCP Central reached the court premises after receiving word of the incident, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kumar Mishra. Further details are awaited.

