Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): In view of Alvida Jumma (the last Friday of Ramzan), Cheti Chand festival and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have implemented section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) throughout the district from March 28 to March 31, police said on Friday.

Section 163 is implemented to tighten security during festivals to avoid any disruption and maintain law and order during the festivities.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have also issued security guidelines to ensure law and order in the State.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar directed the all Zonal Additional Director Generals of Police, Commissioners of Police, Regional Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General, Senior Superintendents of Police, and Superintendents of Police across the state to follow the instructions.

According to the guidelines, police arrangements must be made under the zone and sector scheme, with sensitive areas identified for security deployment. Police pickets, static magistrates, and gazetted officers should be stationed at highly sensitive locations as required.Authorities have been instructed to prevent any new traditions from being introduced and to update the list of anti-social elements for preventive action. Records of disputes should be reviewed to ensure timely resolution.

The DGP has emphasised holding meetings with peace committee members and religious leaders to secure their cooperation. Senior officials have been directed to visit all venues, conduct flag marches with adequate police and PAC forces, and involve the available CAPF, said the statement.

Joint visits by police station in-charges and magistrates to disputed locations should be conducted for prompt issue resolution.

As per the statement, foot patrolling is to be intensified in markets, crowded areas, and public places, with anti-sabotage checks being regularly conducted by bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs. Firefighting arrangements in commercial areas should also be ensured. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) must be placed at strategic locations to handle emergencies.

Police have been directed to prepare and rehearse an action plan to prevent untoward incidents. The intelligence network is to remain active, with authorities instructed to take immediate legal action on any suspicious activity.

Surveillance of sensitive areas using drone cameras, deployment of adequate police forces on procession routes, and CCTV installation at key locations have been mandated.

Social media monitoring is to be intensified, with a focus on identifying and countering false or misleading information. Any such content should be immediately refuted, and legal action should be taken where necessary.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in mosques ahead of the 'Alvida Namaz, ' which is to be offered today ahead of Eid. (ANI)

