Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): A girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Nagla Shisham village in Uttar Pradesh, said the Superintendent of Police (SP) Mainpuri, Kamlesh Dixit on Wednesday.

"Police received information about the rape and murder of a girl in Nagla Shisham village. Police reached the spot and immediate action was taken. Action will be taken by arresting the guilty soon," he added.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Frontal Attack on Eknath Shinde Faction, Calls Them 'Traitors', Vows Return of Shiv Sainik As CM Soon.

The body of the victim was found hanging in the house under suspicious circumstances.

The father of the deceased had gone to the Mainpuri for work while the mother had gone to Agra.

Also Read | Dussehra 2022 Rally: Uddhav Thackeray Takes Swipe at Eknath Shinde, Says 'This Year's Ravana Is Different, Became 'Katappa' To Betray Shiv Sena'.

When the younger sister of the deceased returned from coaching, she saw through the window of the door, the sister's body was hanging on the noose.

The police have sent the body of the girl to the district headquarters mortuary for post-mortem.

"The sister of the deceased told the police that the accused Pushpendra strangled her sister to death," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)